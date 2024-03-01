Eric Green, President, CEO, and Board Chair of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (NYSE:WST), has sold 64,132 shares of the company on February 27, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $359.85 per share, resulting in a total value of $23,073,785.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is a global leader in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The company's portfolio includes vial containment solutions, prefillable syringe systems, self-injection platforms, and other products designed to ensure the safe, reliable administration of pharmaceuticals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 196,132 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Eric Green is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc has a market cap of $26.267 billion as of the last trading price. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 45.48, which is above both the industry median of 27.46 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price on the day of the insider's sale was $359.85, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $379.95. This results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc is fairly valued according to GuruFocus metrics.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc President and CEO Eric Green Sells Company Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc may consider the insider's recent transaction as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside comprehensive analysis of the company's fundamentals and market valuation.

