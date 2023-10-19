Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income of $216.6 Million, EPS of $1.97

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) reported a net income of $216.6 million and earnings per share of $1.97 for Q3 2023.

Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on October 19, 2023. The bank continued to execute its balance sheet repositioning strategy, resulting in strengthening profitability, net interest income growth, and net interest margin expansion, while maintaining stable asset quality.

Financial Performance





Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) reported a net income of $216.6 million and earnings per share of $1.97 for Q3 2023. The bank's net revenue increased by 7.0%, or $46.9 million, to $716.2 million compared to the previous quarter. The bank's pre-provision net revenue was $290.0 million, up $8.1 million from $281.9 million in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality





Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) reported HFI loans of $49.4 billion, up $1.6 billion, primarily due to $1.3 billion that was transferred from HFS. Total deposits were $54.3 billion, up $3.2 billion. The bank's stockholders' equity was $5.7 billion, up $61 million. The bank's nonperforming assets to total assets ratio was 0.35%, compared to 0.39% in the previous quarter.

CEO Commentary





Western Alliance continued to execute its balance sheet repositioning strategy and produced strengthening profitability in the third quarter, highlighted by net interest income growth and net interest margin expansion, while maintaining stable asset quality. Deposit momentum continued to improve liquidity levels and demonstrates the vibrancy of the franchise," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook





Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) has demonstrated resilience and adaptability. The bank's strong financial performance in Q3 2023, highlighted by robust net income and earnings per share, reflects its successful execution of its balance sheet repositioning strategy and its commitment to maintaining stable asset quality. Looking ahead, Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders.

