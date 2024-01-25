Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,894.16
    +25.61 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,049.13
    +242.74 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,510.50
    +28.58 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.88
    +14.01 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.06
    -0.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,020.90
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0041 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1320
    -0.0460 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2708
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6040
    +0.1840 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,905.61
    -201.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.73
    +2.06 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,236.47
    +9.99 (+0.03%)
     

Western Digital Corp posts wider Q2 loss, sees impact of structural changes

Reuters
·1 min read
A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Data storage products maker Western Digital Corp posted a wider-than-expected quarterly adjusted loss on Thursday, due to the impact of structural changes the company implemented in its flash and HDD businesses.

Shares of the company were down about 4% in after-market trading.

Last quarter, the company said it would spin off its flash memory business, which has been grappling with a supply glut after talks of merging the unit with Japan's Kioxia stalled, by the second half of 2024.

The company said its second-quarter loss included $156 million of underutilization-related charges in Flash and HDD.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a loss of 69 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of a loss of $1.31 per share, according to LSEG data.

Western Digital expects current-quarter adjusted profit ranging from a loss of $0.10 to a profit of $0.20 per share.

The company reported revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 29. Analysts had expected revenue of $3.39 billion.

(Reporting by Tanya Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Advertisement