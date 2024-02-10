Western Union (NYSE:WU) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.235

The board of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.235 per share on the 29th of March. The dividend yield will be 7.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

View our latest analysis for Western Union

Western Union's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, Western Union was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 11.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Western Union Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.50 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.94. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.5% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. However, Western Union's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Our Thoughts On Western Union's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Western Union has the ability to continue this into the future. While the payments look sustainable for now, earnings have been shrinking so the dividend could come under pressure in the future. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Western Union has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.