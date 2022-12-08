U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

Westland Insurance acquires Gateway Insurance Group and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell Insurance

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.
·1 min read

Westland continues to grow across Canada with acquisitions in Nova Scotia and Ontario

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced today that it acquired Gateway Insurance Group and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell Insurance on December 1.

Gateway Insurance Group is in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell has offices in the Ontario cities of Huntsville, Bracebridge, Port Carling, and Collingwood. These acquisitions expand Westland’s already robust Property and Casualty (P&C) practice and grow its presence in the strategically important Ontario and Atlantic Canada region.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gateway Insurance and Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell to Westland,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland’s President & COO. "These are exciting acquisitions for us — both brokerages have long histories of providing best in class insurance coverage and share our dedication to providing great client service. We're honoured to be able to serve more communities in Ontario and Halifax as we continue our path of national expansion, thanks to the excellent team of insurance professionals at Hutcheson, Reynolds & Caswell and Gateway Insurance Group.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

CONTACT: Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca


