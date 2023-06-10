Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:WHG) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Industry

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.4x Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Capital Markets companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 2.4x and even P/S higher than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Westwood Holdings Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Revenue has risen at a steady rate over the last year for Westwood Holdings Group, which is generally not a bad outcome. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is low because investors think this good revenue growth might actually underperform the broader industry in the near future. Those who are bullish on Westwood Holdings Group will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

Westwood Holdings Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 3.1% last year. Still, lamentably revenue has fallen 3.5% in aggregate from three years ago, which is disappointing. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 18% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

With this in mind, we understand why Westwood Holdings Group's P/S is lower than most of its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent revenue trends are already weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Westwood Holdings Group's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Westwood Holdings Group revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term is contributing to its low P/S, given the industry is set to grow. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in revenue isn't great enough to justify a higher P/S ratio. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Westwood Holdings Group (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

