Westwood Holdings Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Westwood Holdings Group Inc
·17 min read
Westwood Holdings Group Inc
Westwood Holdings Group Inc

Closed Strategic Acquisition of Salient Partners' Asset Management Business
Strong Investment Performance

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE: WHG) today reported fourth quarter earnings. Significant items include:

  • We closed the acquisition of Salient Partners' asset management business on November 18, 2022.

    • This transaction is expected to be highly accretive to earnings per share ("EPS"), adding about 100% of economic EPS accretion in 2023, the first full year following closing.

    • Salient’s complementary, highly differentiated strategies across Energy Infrastructure, Real Estate, Tactical Absolute Return and Private Investments bring new products and talented investment professionals to grow and enhance our multi-asset, real assets and alternatives platforms.

    • Westwood’s distribution capabilities expand significantly with the dynamic combination of two complementary teams, with very little client overlap, and uniquely successful histories of focusing on different distribution channels.

  • Numerous strategies beat their primary benchmarks, including SMidCap Value, SmallCap Value, AllCap Value, Select Equity, Dividend Select, Income Opportunity, Total Return, High Income and Alternative Income.

  • Quarterly peer rankings benefited from our strong investment performance as SmallCap Value achieved a top 15th percentile ranking, AllCap Value and Select Equity scored top 20th percentile rankings, and Dividend Select and Income Opportunity posted top third rankings.

  • We reported revenues totaling $20.5 million compared with $15.4 million in the third quarter and $19.4 million a year ago, and a net loss of $3.1 million compared with a net loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter and net income of $2.8 million in last year's fourth quarter. Fourth quarter 2022 results reflect pre-tax acquisition expenses of $5.3 million recorded during the fourth quarter.

  • Net loss totaled $4.6 million in 2022, including the impact of acquisition-related expenses, versus net income of $9.8 million for the previous year.

  • Non-GAAP Economic Earnings (Loss) of $(0.7) million, which also includes the impact of acquisition-related expenses, compared with $0.8 million in the third quarter and $4.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Westwood held $39.2 million in cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2022, down $34.8 million from September 30, 2022 due principally to the upfront cash payment for the Salient acquisition. Stockholders' equity totaled $110.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and we continue to have no debt.

  • We declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on April 3, 2023 to stockholders of record on March 1, 2023.

Brian Casey, Westwood’s CEO, commented, "We were very pleased with the 4th quarter’s investment results, with strong performances delivered across the firm’s suite of products. In November we were extremely pleased to close the acquisition of Salient Partners’ asset management business, which we firmly believe will prove to be one of the most impactful transactions in Westwood’s history. The benefits to stakeholders are many, including significant accretion to Economic Earnings starting this year and the arrival of great products in Energy Infrastructure, Real Estate, Tactical Absolute Return and Private Investments joining our line-up of investment strategies. We are also gaining an experienced team of talented investment professionals serving a diverse group of clients, a complementary distribution footprint with little overlap with Westwood’s existing distribution channels, and a very strong cultural fit that became even more apparent as we worked together to bring the deal to fruition. Following an interesting January for the markets, we are excited to see how the balance of the year plays out and anticipate continued improvements in our fee mix and flows."

Revenues of $20.5 million increased $1.1 million from 2021's fourth quarter principally due to higher average assets under management ("AUM"). Revenues rose $5.1 million versus the third quarter principally on higher average AUM and higher performance fees.

Firm wide assets under management and advisement totaled $16.1 billion at quarter end, which consisted of AUM of $14.8 billion and assets under advisement ("AUA") of $1.3 billion.

AUM of $14.8 billion at December 31, 2022 rose from $11.5 billion at September 30, 2022 principally due to $2.7 billion of AUM from the acquisition of Salient. AUA of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2022 rose from $0.3 billion in the prior quarter principally due to $0.9 billion of AUA acquired in the Salient transaction. For AUA, we provide model portfolios and related investment advice on a fee basis without having investment management authority.

Fourth quarter net loss of $3.1 million compared to the third quarter's loss of $1.2 million due to higher expenses, primarily related to the acquisition ($5.3 million), and unrealized depreciation on private investments, partially offset by higher revenues. Diluted EPS of $(0.40) compared to $(0.15) per share for the third quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings (Loss) were $(0.7) million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to the third quarter's $0.8 million, or $0.10 per share.

Fourth quarter net loss of $3.1 million compared to last year's fourth quarter net income of $2.8 million on higher expenses, primarily related to the acquisition ($5.3 million), and unrealized depreciation on private investments, partially offset by higher revenues. Diluted EPS of $(0.40) compared with $0.36 per share for 2021's fourth quarter. Non-GAAP Economic Earnings (Loss) of $(0.7) million, or $(0.09) per share, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.59 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2022 net loss of $4.6 million compared to 2021's net income of $9.8 million on lower revenues, higher expenses primarily related to the acquisition ($7.1 million, $1.8 million of which was incurred in the first three quarters of 2022 and included in earnings), and higher realized gains on private investments in 2021. Diluted EPS was $(0.59) per share compared with $1.23 per share for 2021. Economic EPS of $0.45 compared with $2.20 in 2021.

Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS are non-GAAP performance measures and are explained and reconciled with the most comparable GAAP numbers in the attached tables.

Westwood will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and other business matters at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today. To join the conference call, please register here:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI62b7c3ccbeda480a8d66dcd292d70f52

After registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized PIN.

Webcast Link: : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2rnyqw4x

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is an investment management boutique and wealth management firm. Westwood offers high-conviction equity and outcome-oriented solutions to institutional investors, private wealth clients and financial intermediaries. The firm offers several distinct investment capabilities: U.S. Value Equity, Asset Allocation, Energy & Real Assets, Alternative Income, Tactical Absolute Return and Systematic Equity. Strategies are made available through separate accounts, the Westwood Funds® family of mutual funds and other pooled vehicles. Westwood benefits from significant, broad-based employee ownership and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “WHG.” Based in Dallas, Westwood also maintains offices in Houston and San Francisco.

For more information on Westwood, please visit westwoodgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical facts, including, without limitation, statements about our expected future financial position, results of operations or cash flows, as well as other statements including without limitation, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “could,” and other similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results and the timing of some events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, without limitation: the composition and market value of our AUM; our ability to maintain our fee structure in light of competitive fee pressures; our stockholder rights agreement may make it more difficult for others to obtain control over us, even if it would be beneficial to our stockholders; risks associated with actions of activist stockholders; distributions to our common stockholders have included and may in the future include a return of capital; inclusion of foreign company investments in our AUM; regulations adversely affecting the financial services industry; our ability to maintain effective cyber security; litigation risks; our ability to develop and market new investment strategies successfully; our reputation and our relationships with current and potential customers; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our ability to perform operational tasks; our ability to select and oversee third-party vendors; our dependence on the operations and funds of our subsidiaries; our ability to maintain effective information systems; our ability to prevent misuse of assets and information in the possession of our employees and third-party vendors, which could damage our reputation and result in costly litigation and liability for our clients and us; our stock is thinly traded and may be subject to volatility; in addition to our stockholder rights agreement, our organizational documents contain provisions that may prevent or deter another group from paying a premium over the market price to our stockholders to acquire our stock; competition in the investment management industry; our ability to avoid termination of client agreements and the related investment redemptions; the significant concentration of our revenues in a small number of customers; our relationships with investment consulting firms; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to identify and execute on our strategic initiatives; our ability to declare and pay dividends; our ability to fund future capital requirements on favorable terms; our ability to properly address conflicts of interest; our ability to maintain adequate insurance coverage; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Westwood’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2022. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Westwood is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

(WHG-G)

CONTACT:
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
Terry Forbes
Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
(214) 756-6900


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2022

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory fees:

 

 

 

 

 

Asset-based

$

13,441

 

 

$

10,474

 

 

$

12,081

 

Performance-based

 

1,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,376

 

Trust fees

 

5,429

 

 

 

5,177

 

 

 

5,797

 

Trust performance-based

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

101

 

Other, net

 

568

 

 

 

(245

)

 

 

36

 

Total revenues

 

20,456

 

 

 

15,406

 

 

 

19,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

11,131

 

 

 

9,526

 

 

 

10,479

 

Sales and marketing

 

677

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

388

 

Westwood mutual funds

 

890

 

 

 

615

 

 

 

1,084

 

Information technology

 

2,104

 

 

 

2,170

 

 

 

1,971

 

Professional services

 

1,664

 

 

 

1,660

 

 

 

920

 

General and administrative

 

2,530

 

 

 

2,182

 

 

 

2,181

 

Acquisition expenses

 

5,271

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

24,267

 

 

 

16,488

 

 

 

17,023

 

Net operating income (loss)

 

(3,811

)

 

 

(1,082

)

 

 

2,368

 

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on private investments

 

(984

)

 

 

(249

)

 

 

327

 

Investment income

 

173

 

 

 

104

 

 

 

306

 

Other income

 

309

 

 

 

206

 

 

 

212

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(4,313

)

 

 

(1,021

)

 

 

3,213

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(1,185

)

 

 

154

 

 

 

400

 

Net income (loss)

$

(3,125

)

 

$

(1,175

)

 

$

2,813

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(3,125

)

 

$

(1,175

)

 

$

2,813

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.36

 

Diluted

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

7,775,545

 

 

 

7,794,060

 

 

 

7,842,867

 

Diluted

 

7,775,545

 

 

 

7,794,060

 

 

 

7,910,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Economic Earnings (Loss)

$

(738

)

 

$

800

 

 

$

4,654

 

Economic EPS

$

(0.09

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.59

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

0.15

 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

REVENUES:

 

 

 

Advisory fees:

 

 

 

Asset-based

$

46,685

 

 

$

45,927

 

Performance-based

 

1,018

 

 

 

3,335

 

Trust fees

 

21,686

 

 

 

24,030

 

Trust performance-based

 

 

 

 

101

 

Other, net

 

(708

)

 

 

(339

)

Total revenues

 

68,681

 

 

 

73,054

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

40,124

 

 

 

42,532

 

Sales and marketing

 

2,003

 

 

 

1,280

 

Westwood mutual funds

 

2,201

 

 

 

2,657

 

Information technology

 

7,719

 

 

 

8,161

 

Professional services

 

5,357

 

 

 

4,391

 

General and administrative

 

9,057

 

 

 

8,074

 

Acquisition expenses

 

7,093

 

 

 

 

Total expenses

 

73,554

 

 

 

67,095

 

Net operating income (loss)

 

(4,873

)

 

 

5,959

 

Realized gains on private investments

 

 

 

 

8,371

 

Net change in unrealized depreciation on private investments

 

(1,495

)

 

 

(1,797

)

Investment income

 

266

 

 

 

868

 

Other income

 

907

 

 

 

602

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(5,195

)

 

 

14,003

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(567

)

 

 

4,240

 

Net income (loss)

$

(4,628

)

 

$

9,763

 

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

(4,628

)

 

$

9,763

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share:

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.59

)

 

$

1.24

 

Diluted

$

(0.59

)

 

$

1.23

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

Basic

 

7,844,363

 

 

 

7,875,395

 

Diluted

 

7,844,363

 

 

 

7,927,972

 

 

 

 

 

Economic Earnings

$

3,564

 

 

$

17,458

 

Economic EPS

$

0.45

 

 

$

2.20

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per share

$

0.60

 

 

$

2.95

 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

23,859

 

 

$

15,206

 

Accounts receivable

 

13,652

 

 

 

11,152

 

Investments, at fair value

 

15,342

 

 

 

65,024

 

Income taxes receivable

 

446

 

 

 

233

 

Other current assets

 

4,739

 

 

 

2,246

 

Total current assets

 

58,038

 

 

 

93,861

 

Investments

 

4,455

 

 

 

4,455

 

Noncurrent investments at fair value

 

9,701

 

 

 

4,513

 

Goodwill

 

35,291

 

 

 

16,401

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,762

 

 

 

848

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,976

 

 

 

4,868

 

Intangible assets, net

 

29,352

 

 

 

11,911

 

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $9,277 and $8,637

 

1,828

 

 

 

2,114

 

Other long-term assets

 

929

 

 

 

634

 

Total long-term assets

 

88,294

 

 

 

45,744

 

Total assets

$

146,332

 

 

$

139,605

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

5,486

 

 

$

2,637

 

Dividends payable

 

1,745

 

 

 

1,800

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

8,689

 

 

 

9,530

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,502

 

 

 

1,409

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

 

 

466

 

Total current liabilities

 

17,422

 

 

 

15,842

 

Accrued dividends

 

701

 

 

 

1,133

 

Contingent consideration

 

12,999

 

 

 

 

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

 

4,562

 

 

 

4,724

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

18,262

 

 

 

5,857

 

Total liabilities

 

35,684

 

 

 

21,699

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 11,058,937 and outstanding 8,881,831 shares at December 31, 2022; issued 10,658,644 and outstanding 8,253,491 shares at December 31, 2021

 

115

 

 

 

107

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

199,914

 

 

 

195,187

 

Treasury stock, at cost – 2,645,713 shares at December 31, 2022; 2,405,154 shares at December 31, 2021

 

(85,128

)

 

 

(81,750

)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

 

(4,253

)

 

 

4,362

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

110,648

 

 

 

117,906

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

146,332

 

 

$

139,605

 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

 

Year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(4,628

)

 

$

9,763

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

687

 

 

 

750

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

1,889

 

 

 

1,624

 

Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments

 

2,136

 

 

 

1,845

 

Realized gains on private investments

 

 

 

 

(8,371

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

6,001

 

 

 

5,835

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(931

)

 

 

620

 

Gain on asset disposition

 

 

 

 

(148

)

Non-cash lease expense

 

1,110

 

 

 

1,235

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Net (purchases) sales of investments – trading securities

 

48,977

 

 

 

4,513

 

Accounts receivable

 

72

 

 

 

(1,702

)

Other current assets

 

(2,288

)

 

 

189

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

1,251

 

 

 

1,009

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

(861

)

 

 

2,042

 

Income taxes payable

 

(241

)

 

 

1,750

 

Other liabilities

 

(1,304

)

 

 

(1,569

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

51,870

 

 

 

19,385

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

 

(33,804

)

 

 

 

Sale of investments

 

 

 

 

9,258

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

 

 

(15

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(320

)

 

 

(178

)

Proceeds on sale of property and equipment

 

 

 

 

501

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(34,124

)

 

 

9,566

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

(2,851

)

 

 

(2,990

)

Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes

 

(622

)

 

 

(884

)

Cash dividends

 

(5,625

)

 

 

(22,932

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(9,098

)

 

 

(26,806

)

Effect of currency rate changes on cash

 

5

 

 

 

45

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

8,653

 

 

 

2,190

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

15,206

 

 

 

13,016

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

23,859

 

 

$

15,206

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

1,858

 

 

$

1,858

 

Accrued dividends

$

2,446

 

 

$

2,933

 

Acquired contingent consideration

$

12,999

 

 

$

 


WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Economic Earnings (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)

As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings (Loss) and Economic EPS to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP net income (loss) or earnings (loss) per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We define Economic Earnings (Loss) as net income (loss) plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings (Loss) because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings (Loss) for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic EPS represents Economic Earnings (Loss) divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31,
2022

 

September 30,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Net Income (Loss)

$

(3,125

)

 

$

(1,175

)

 

$

2,813

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,591

 

 

 

1,509

 

 

 

1,375

 

Intangible amortization

 

671

 

 

 

407

 

 

 

406

 

Tax benefit from goodwill amortization

 

125

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

60

 

Economic Earnings (Loss)

$

(738

)

 

$

800

 

 

$

4,654

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.15

)

 

$

0.36

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.17

 

Intangible amortization

 

0.09

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

0.05

 

Tax benefit from goodwill amortization

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.01

 

Economic EPS

$

(0.09

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.59

 

Diluted weighted average shares

 

7,775,545

 

 

 

7,794,060

 

 

 

7,910,673

 


 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,628

)

 

$

9,763

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

6,001

 

 

 

5,834

 

Intangible amortization

 

1,889

 

 

 

1,624

 

Tax benefit from goodwill amortization

 

302

 

 

 

237

 

Economic Earnings

$

3,564

 

 

$

17,458

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.59

)

 

$

1.23

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

0.77

 

 

 

0.74

 

Intangible amortization

 

0.24

 

 

 

0.20

 

Tax benefit from goodwill amortization

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.03

 

Economic EPS

$

0.45

 

 

$

2.20

 

Diluted weighted average shares

 

7,844,363

 

 

 

7,927,972

 


