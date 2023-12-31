Weyerhaeuser Co Senior Vice President Denise Merle Sells 7,500 Shares

Senior Vice President Denise Merle has sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) on December 28, 2023, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $35.01 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $262,575.

Weyerhaeuser Co is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in forests and timberlands. The company is also involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of wood products. Weyerhaeuser manages its timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 8 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Weyerhaeuser Co's shares were trading at $35.01 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.382 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 39.97, which is above both the industry median of 17.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $35.01 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.09, Weyerhaeuser Co has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

