Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported revenue of $2 billion, down 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:



Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

