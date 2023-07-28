U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,570.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,458.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,604.00
    +33.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.60
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.68
    -0.41 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.10
    +6.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.36
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.41
    +1.22 (+9.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2777
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8150
    -0.5900 (-0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,243.26
    -221.05 (-0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.68
    -3.98 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,692.76
    +15.87 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,177.99
    -713.17 (-2.17%)
     

Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·1 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported revenue of $2 billion, down 32.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.32, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion, representing a surprise of -1.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts: View all Key Company Metrics for Weyerhaeuser here>>>

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research