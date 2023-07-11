Where is everyone? Disney theme parks are shockingly empty this summer amid sky-high ticket prices, 'woke' backlash — but here's why the stock may be too cheap to pass up now

From an ongoing battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to subscriber losses on its streaming platform, Walt Disney Co. leadership may be wondering if they’ve unknowingly fallen under a dark curse.

And now, to make matters worse, its theme parks are dealing with declining foot traffic.

Travel analysts have clocked a dip in Disney’s theme parks visits that’s unusual for the peak summer months. Touring Plans, a company that tracks wait times for rides at various theme parks, has reported shorter wait times in Orlando-based Disney World and Disneyland in California in recent weeks.

The average wait time for a Disney ride was 27 minutes this year during the holidays, down from 31 minutes in 2022 and 47 minutes in 2019, according to Touring Plans analysis.

Disney’s management team had already lowered its parks earnings forecast in a recent quarterly report. Now the parks are also offering discounts for Christmas — which means they could expect the attendance slump to drag into another one of its typically busiest seasons.

Where is everyone?

On Monday, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis told radio hosts on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show that Disney’s “woke agenda” was to blame for the theme park’s lack of ticket sales. DeSantis and the entertainment giant have been embroiled in an ongoing battle over issues related to sex- and gender-identity education in schools. Conservatives supportive of DeSantis have been pushing for a boycott of the parks and the company’s streaming platform.

But the data suggests that’s not the only factor at work here. Universal Park — a Disney rival that hasn’t been part of the ongoing culture war — saw its lowest attendance on record this past Independence Day, according to recent data. Six Flags and SeaWorld have also recorded lower attendance in recent months.

With a recession looming and Americans’ saving rates declining, consumers may simply be holding off on shelling out on expensive family vacations like visiting theme parks. Research from the Federal Reserve found that American households had completely depleted their pandemic-era excess savings.

Meanwhile, travel agents have pointed to higher ticket prices as a major factor in declining theme park attendance. On top of that, an oppressive heatwave has been hanging over Florida, while trips to Europe appear to be cannibalizing demand for domestic theme parks this year — likely both contributing to the downturn.

But regardless of why Disney is having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season, it may turn out to be a magical opportunity for eager investors.

Disney stock is a cheap buy now

Disney stock (NYSE:DIS) hit a peak price of $197 in March 2021. Since then, it has plummeted 56%. It’s now trading at the same level it was in early 2015.

With Bob Iger reclaiming the CEO position and implementing layoffs, the company may have managed to cut enough costs to mitigate lower demand. Iger has also indicated that Disney’s dividend payouts could resume after they were suspended in 2020. Analysts, meanwhile, expect average annual earnings to grow 20% over the next three to five years.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, which could be justified if this double-digit earnings growth target is met.

