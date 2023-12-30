While insiders own 16% of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL), retail investors are its largest shareholders with 46% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Catalyst Metals indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 23 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 16% of Catalyst Metals

A look at the shareholders of Catalyst Metals Limited (ASX:CYL) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is retail investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 16% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Catalyst Metals, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:CYL Ownership Breakdown December 30th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Catalyst Metals?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Catalyst Metals. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Catalyst Metals' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:CYL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 30th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Catalyst Metals. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.3% of shares outstanding. With 5.8% and 4.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, St Barbara Limited and Franklin Resources, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders. Furthermore, CEO James de Crespigny is the owner of 0.7% of the company's shares.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 23 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Catalyst Metals

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Catalyst Metals Limited. Insiders own AU$29m worth of shares in the AU$177m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 46% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Catalyst Metals. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 16%, of the Catalyst Metals stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.3% of Catalyst Metals. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

