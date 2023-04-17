While insiders own 32% of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 38% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Niu Technologies by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 51% of the company

Insiders own 32% of Niu Technologies

A look at the shareholders of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 32% ownership in the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Niu Technologies, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Niu Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Niu Technologies. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Niu Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Niu Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Yinan Li is the largest shareholder with 28% of shares outstanding. With 6.5% and 4.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Niu Holding Inc. and Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Yan Li, the CEO has 4.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Niu Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Niu Technologies. Insiders own US$93m worth of shares in the US$287m company. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 6.5%, of the Niu Technologies stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Niu Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

