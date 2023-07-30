While insiders own 40% of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

Key Insights

Significant control over Lycopodium by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 12 shareholders own 50% of the company

40% of Lycopodium is held by insiders

Every investor in Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 47% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 40% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Lycopodium.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Lycopodium?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Institutions have a very small stake in Lycopodium. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Lycopodium. Michael Caratti is currently the largest shareholder, with 23% of shares outstanding. With 7.5% and 6.8% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bruno Ruggiero and Thorney Investment Group Australia Pty. Ltd. are the second and third largest shareholders. Bruno Ruggiero, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive. Additionally, the company's CEO Peter De Leo directly holds 2.3% of the total shares outstanding.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 12 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Lycopodium

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Lycopodium Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$401m, and insiders have AU$161m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 47% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 6.8% stake in Lycopodium. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Lycopodium better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lycopodium that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

