While institutions invested in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) benefited from last week's 5.9% gain, private companies stood to gain the most

Key Insights

Schneider National's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 2 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Insiders own 15% of Schneider National

If you want to know who really controls Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Private companies gained the most after market cap touched US$5.1b last week, while institutions who own 27% also benefitted.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Schneider National, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Schneider National?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Schneider National. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Schneider National, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Schneider National. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Schneider National, Inc. Voting Trust with 47% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.9% and 2.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Therese Koller, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Schneider National

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Schneider National, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$746m stake in this US$5.1b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 11% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 47%, of the Schneider National stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Schneider National has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

