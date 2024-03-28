While institutions own 22% of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET), private equity firms are its largest shareholders with 47% ownership

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private equity firms in Pet Valu Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 2 shareholders own 63% of the company

Institutional ownership in Pet Valu Holdings is 22%

Every investor in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 47% stake, private equity firms possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 22% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Pet Valu Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pet Valu Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Pet Valu Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Pet Valu Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 15% of Pet Valu Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Roark Capital Management LLC is currently the largest shareholder, with 47% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 15% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.7% by the third-largest shareholder.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Pet Valu Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CA$7.4m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is good to see board members owning shares, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Pet Valu Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 47% stake in Pet Valu Holdings. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Pet Valu Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Pet Valu Holdings that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

