While Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) shareholders have made 43% in 1 year, increasing losses might now be front of mind as stock sheds 5.0% this week

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! In that time we've seen the stock easily surpass the market return, with a gain of 43%.

While the stock has fallen 5.0% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

Treace Medical Concepts isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Treace Medical Concepts saw its revenue grow by 48%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. The solid 43% share price gain goes down pretty well, but it's not necessarily as good as you might expect given the top notch revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Treace Medical Concepts in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Treace Medical Concepts will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Treace Medical Concepts boasts a total shareholder return of 43% for the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 12% over the last quarter. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Treace Medical Concepts better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Treace Medical Concepts you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

