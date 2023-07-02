Why The 43% Return On Capital At Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Should Have Your Attention

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hackett Group's (NASDAQ:HCKT) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hackett Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = US$57m ÷ (US$178m - US$46m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hackett Group has an ROCE of 43%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Hackett Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hackett Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Hackett Group's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 77% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Hackett Group's ROCE

As discussed above, Hackett Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a solid 51% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Hackett Group (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

