Why BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) closed the most recent trading day at $36.01, moving -0.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.56%.

Shares of the restaurant chain have appreciated by 20.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BJ's Restaurants in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, up 64.71% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $330.99 million, reflecting a 3.82% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

BJRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +347.06% and +4.41%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BJ's Restaurants. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, BJ's Restaurants boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BJ's Restaurants is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 47.81. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.29 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that BJRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

