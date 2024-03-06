Why Are Box (BOX) Shares Soaring Today

What Happened:

Shares of cloud content storage and management platform Box (NYSE:BOX) jumped 10.3% in the morning session after the company reported fourth-quarter results with revenue narrowly exceeding expectations while EPS beat by a more convincing margin. Other key operating metrics, including billings, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow, came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations, indicating a healthy balance toward driving growth and profitability.

Despite a challenging macro environment leading to "pressures on IT budgets," management highlighted a year-on-year increase in price per seat during the quarter. Net retention rate is also expected to bottom out at 101%, with FY'25 retention rate "in line with or slightly above our Q4 results." Beyond FY'25, net retention rate is expected to accelerate.

Looking ahead, guidance was relatively in line with expectations, showing that the company is staying on track and presenting the market with no major surprises.

Lastly, Box seems excited about the AI potential of its platform, saying "with advancements in AI, companies are accelerating their adoption of the cloud and transforming how they work with their content...Box is at the center of some of the most important trends in technology history as companies look to digitize and automate their businesses." Zooming out, this was still a decent, albeit mixed, quarter, showing that the company is staying on track.

What is the market telling us:

Box's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 3 moves greater than 5%. But moves this big are very rare even for Box and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 5 days ago, when the stock gained 8.5% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that the company would join the S&P SmallCap 600 index before the start of trading on Monday, March 18, 2024. The S&P 600 index tracks small-cap stocks with a market cap of $850 million to $3.6 billion. Being included in the index means that it will likely be held by many mutual funds and ETFs, which could potentially drive up demand for the stock.

We note that while buying of the stock could increase, this development does not change the fundamentals of the company. Revenue growth, expense efficiency, and capital intensity of the business, for instance, are not impacted by index inclusion or exclusion, so this is more of a technical tailwind for the stock.

Box is up 13.3% since the beginning of the year, and at $29.34 per share it is trading close to its 52-week high of $31.57 from July 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Box's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,555.

