Why Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Could Be Worth Watching

While Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 26% in the past couple of months on the ASX. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Breville Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Breville Group Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at AU$26.56 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 26% compared to our intrinsic value of A$21.06. This means that the opportunity to buy Breville Group at a good price has disappeared! Furthermore, Breville Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Breville Group?

ASX:BRG Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Breville Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BRG’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BRG should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRG for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for BRG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

