Why You Should Care About NVR's (NYSE:NVR) Strong Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of NVR (NYSE:NVR) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NVR, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.41 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$6.1b - US$867m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, NVR has an ROCE of 41%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 18% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured NVR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for NVR.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by NVR's returns on capital. The company has employed 133% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 41%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 41%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On NVR's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

