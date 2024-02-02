Why Charter (CHTR) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

What Happened:

Shares of cable, internet, and telephone services provider Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) fell 16.5% in the afternoon session after the company reported fourth-quarter results with adjusted EBITDA below expectations, leading to an EPS miss vs. analysts' expectations. The residential video subscriber count was in line, while internet subscribers missed by a bit. On the other hand, revenue beat by a very small amount. Overall, this was a mixed but mediocre quarter for Charter.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks. Is now the time to buy Charter? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Charter's shares are somewhat volatile and over the last year have had 5 moves greater than 5%. But moves this big are very rare even for Charter and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Charter is down 18.2% since the beginning of the year, and at $320.40 per share it is trading 29.7% below its 52-week high of $455.73 from September 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Charter's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $950.59.

Do you want to know what moves the stocks you care about? Add them to your StockStory watchlist and every time a stock we cover moves more than 5%, we provide you with a timely explanation straight to your inbox. It's free and will only take you a second.