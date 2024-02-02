Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,968.47
    +62.28 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,743.42
    +223.58 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,635.73
    +274.09 (+1.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,967.09
    -7.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.07
    -1.75 (-2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,054.90
    -16.20 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.81
    -0.43 (-1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0797
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0330
    +0.1700 (+4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    -0.0106 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3260
    +1.9130 (+1.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,019.75
    -110.84 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,615.54
    -6.62 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,158.02
    +146.56 (+0.41%)
     

Why Charter (CHTR) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Anthony Lee
·1 min read
CHTR Cover Image
Why Charter (CHTR) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

What Happened:

Shares of cable, internet, and telephone services provider Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) fell 16.5% in the afternoon session after the company reported fourth-quarter results with adjusted EBITDA below expectations, leading to an EPS miss vs. analysts' expectations. The residential video subscriber count was in line, while internet subscribers missed by a bit. On the other hand, revenue beat by a very small amount. Overall, this was a mixed but mediocre quarter for Charter.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks. Is now the time to buy Charter? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Charter's shares are somewhat volatile and over the last year have had 5 moves greater than 5%. But moves this big are very rare even for Charter and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Charter is down 18.2% since the beginning of the year, and at $320.40 per share it is trading 29.7% below its 52-week high of $455.73 from September 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Charter's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $950.59.

Do you want to know what moves the stocks you care about? Add them to your StockStory watchlist and every time a stock we cover moves more than 5%, we provide you with a timely explanation straight to your inbox. It's free and will only take you a second.

Advertisement