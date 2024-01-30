Why Is Commvault Systems (CVLT) Stock Rocketing Higher Today

What Happened:

Shares of data backup provider Commvault (NASDAQ:CVLT) jumped 10% in the morning session after the company reported a "beat and raise" quarter. Third quarter results exceeded analysts' revenue and EPS expectations. Notably, the company reported double-digit revenue growth, a significant improvement compared to the flat revenue growth reported at the beginning of the fiscal quarter. Next quarter's revenue guidance also came in higher than Wall Street's estimates, while full-year revenue was raised. Overall, it was a strong quarter for the company.

Is now the time to buy Commvault Systems? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Commvault Systems's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 2 moves greater than 5%. Moves this big are very rare for Commvault Systems and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Commvault Systems is up 16% since the beginning of the year. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Commvault Systems's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,360.

Do you want to know what moves the stocks you care about? Add them to your StockStory watchlist and every time a stock we cover moves more than 5%, we provide you with a timely explanation straight to your inbox. It's free and will only take you a second.