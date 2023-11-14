Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Pro-Dex (PDEX) Shares

"Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) is a small contract manufacturer in the medical device space. The core product is a battery powered handheld driver used by surgeons to screw implants or plates into bone (think knees, spines, facial reconstruction, et al) with a precise amount of torque to avoid stripping. The company has its own engineering team to develop its own products and works with branded device manufacturers to develop theirs (I believe Stryker is the largest single client).

I don’t normally think of contract manufacturing as a wonderful industry but there are few aspects about this company that make it an unusual, compelling and attractive long-term investment. I elaborate on three of these attributes below.

The Board: Chairman Nick Swenson and Board member Ray Cabillot together own about 40% of the company. They are thoughtful investors who run their own hedge funds (AO Partners and Farnam Street Partners, respectively) and they manage the capital allocation strategy at PDEX. The evidence observed in the growth in book value per share, which I believe have their “fingerprints” suggests a focus on value creation.

New manufacturing facility: The company doubled the size of its manufacturing space by acquiring a new facility four miles from the existing headquarters in Irvine, CA. The build out and validation of the space took much longer than expected, partially impacted by COVID, and partially because this is a tiny company that doesn’t have a lot of experience doubling the size of its manufacturing space. The expansion is now complete. Obviously, the space doesn’t promise additional revenues but it doubles the size of the opportunity.

Backlog: Along with doubling the size of its manufacturing footprint, the company doubled the size of its backlog to $41M through a large order from a leading customer. The inference is that FY24 could be a high growth year."