Here’s Why DXC Technology Company (DXC) Fell in Q3

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Equities rose early in the quarter on the back of a broader appetite for risk, however, they eventually fell when interest rates crossed 4%. Value and growth stocks performed similarly in the market's large- and mid-cap categories. On the other hand, value stocks proved to be more defensive in the small-cap group. The Russell Midcap Value Index fell 4.5%, with only the energy and financials sectors seeing gains. Healthcare, communication services, and consumer staples detracted. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) in the Q3 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is an information technology company that operates through Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) segments. On December 22, 2023, DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) stock closed at $22.82 per share. One-month return of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) was -1.08%, and its shares lost 13.98% of their value over the last 52 weeks. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has a market capitalization of $4.419 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Mid Cap Value Fund made the following comment about DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"The Russell Midcap Value Index declined 4.5%, with only the energy and financials sectors generating positive returns. The healthcare, communication services, and consumer staples sectors were the weakest. DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) provides a broad range of information technology services to enterprises. Revenue and booking declines caused concerns about the company’s competitive positioning."

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 22 hedge fund portfolios held DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) at the end of third quarter which was 25 in the previous quarter.

