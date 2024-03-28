Here’s Why Five Below (FIVE) Appreciated in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was - 14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a specialty value retailer. On March 27, 2024, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock closed at $183.86 per share. One-month return of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was -7.77%, and its shares lost 8.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a market capitalization of $10.156 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In Consumer-oriented sectors, we lean towards value-oriented or specialty retailers, franchise models, as well as premium brands. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is a discount retailer focused on teens and pre-teens with most goods priced less than $5. Their product offering includes gloves, scarves, fragrances, cosmetics, and novelty items. The latest quarter was strong, with revenues and same-store sales comparisons ahead of sell-side projections. Growth came from Five Beyond (goods over $5) that are now in half of their stores. Forward guidance was slightly better than the consensus. Shares of Five Below were lifted 32% on this report."

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was held by 33 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 30 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

