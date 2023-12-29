Why Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) closed at $14.65, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.56%.

The specialty finance company's shares have seen an increase of 0.61% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 8.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Goldman Sachs BDC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.57, signifying a 12.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $117.09 million, reflecting a 9.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $456.63 million, representing changes of +0.45% and +27.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Goldman Sachs BDC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Goldman Sachs BDC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.58. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.55.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

