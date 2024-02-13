Why Hasbro (HAS) Shares Are Falling Today

What Happened:

Shares of toy and entertainment company Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) fell 14.5% in the morning session after the company reported fourth-quarter results with revenue that missed analysts' expectations as its consumer products and entertainment segments declined 25% and 49% year on year. Its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment was a silver lining (7% growth) but not enough to move the needle on company-level performance. The company's full-year 2024 EBITDA guidance also missed Wall Street's forecast. On the bright side, Hasbro initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on May 15, 2024, to shareholders at the close of business on May 1, 2024. Overall, the results could have been better.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks. Is now the time to buy Hasbro? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Hasbro's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 7 moves greater than 5%. Moves this big are very rare for Hasbro and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Hasbro is down 1.6% since the beginning of the year, and at $49.07 per share it is trading 32.7% below its 52-week high of $72.92 from September 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Hasbro's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $545.63.

