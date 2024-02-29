Advertisement
Why Are Hormel Foods (HRL) Shares Soaring Today

Adam Hejl
·2 min read
HRL Cover Image
What Happened:

Shares of packaged foods company Hormel (NYSE:HRL) jumped 13.7% in the morning session after the company reported first-quarter results that exceeded analysts' revenue and EPS expectations. The topline growth benefitted from strong volume growth (up 4% year on year). Hormel highlighted the strong demand for its foodservice products as well as the Planters® snack nuts business. While raising guidance after beating a quarter is always icing on the cake, Hormel's maintenance of guidance shows that it's staying on track. Overall, this was a really good quarter that should please shareholders.

What is the market telling us:

Hormel Foods's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 2 moves greater than 5%. Moves this big are very rare for Hormel Foods and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Hormel Foods is up 6.6% since the beginning of the year, but at $34.95 per share it is still trading 21.3% below its 52-week high of $44.38 from February 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Hormel Foods's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $806.04.

