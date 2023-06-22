InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INM) shares are trading lower after the company released safety and efficacy results from its Phase 2 clinical trial (755-201-EB) for symptoms related to Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

The Phase 2 Trial enrolled 19 patients, with data from one patient excluded from efficacy analysis due to protocol deviation.

Chronic itch improved in 12 patients (66.7%), with some patients showing the same level of improvement with INM-755cannabinol (CBN) cream as with the control cream, while others showed additional anti-itch activity with INM-755.

Statistical analyses for non-wound itch were not statistically significant in favor of INM-755, partly due to the anti-itch effect of the control cream.

Systemic exposure of CBN was measured at very low concentrations, with no serious drug-related adverse events or withdrawals from treatment.

Local adverse events in the treatment areas were reported but were transient and resolved without cessation of treatment.

INM-755 CBN cream was well tolerated on sensitive EB skin.

Based on the safety and efficacy data, InMed plans to seek R&D and commercial partnership opportunities for further development of INM-755 CBN cream.

Price Action: INM shares are down 14.40% at $1.01 on the last check Thursday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Why Are InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Trading Lower Today originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.