Here’s Why You Should Invest in Vertiv (VRT)

Jackson Peak Capital, an investment management firm, released its third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. Established in March 2023, the firm observed its second full quarter of investment activity during Q3 2023. Despite challenging market conditions, Jackson Peak excelled in Q3, achieving a robust return of +11.8%. The quarter posed difficulties for the broader markets, but Jackson Peak's alternative long-short investment strategy proved successful, securing notable wins in each segment of the portfolio. Take a moment to review the fund's top 5 holdings to gain insights into their primary investment choices for 2023.

In its Q3 2023 investor letter, Jackson Peak Capital mentioned Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) and explained its insights for the company. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is a Westerville, Ohio-based critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions provider with a $15.9 billion market capitalization. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) delivered a 206.22% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 180.17%. The stock closed at $41.83 per share on November 9, 2023.

Here is what Jackson Peak Capital has to say about Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) contributed 3.3% to the portfolio as the stock gained 50% during the quarter, sparked by its Q2’23 earnings release in August. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s results displayed significant momentum as it serves the critical role of thermal management in AI data centers that are rapidly being constructed, as mentioned in last quarter’s letter."

Our calculations show that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) does not belong on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was in 54 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 41 funds in the previous quarter. Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) delivered a 20.97% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

