Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited's (NASDAQ:AEHL) Low P/S

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Interactive Media and Services companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 4x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Antelope Enterprise Holdings Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Antelope Enterprise Holdings has been doing very well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Antelope Enterprise Holdings' Revenue Growth Trending?

Antelope Enterprise Holdings' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company's revenues underwent some rampant growth over the last 12 months. Still, revenue has fallen 13% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 9.3% growth in the next 12 months, the company's downward momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a sobering picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Antelope Enterprise Holdings' P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Antelope Enterprise Holdings confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Antelope Enterprise Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

