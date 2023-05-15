Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Kopin Corporation's (NASDAQ:KOPN) Low P/S

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.8x Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Semiconductor companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.7x and even P/S higher than 7x aren't out of the ordinary. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Kopin Has Been Performing

Kopin could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping revenue doesn't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

Kopin's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Although pleasingly revenue has lifted 46% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been great for the company, but investors will want to ask why it has slowed to such an extent.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with revenue decreasing 6.1% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader industry is forecast to expand by 3.4%, which paints a poor picture.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Kopin's P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/S has reached a floor yet with revenue going in reverse. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

With revenue forecasts that are inferior to the rest of the industry, it's no surprise that Kopin's P/S is on the lower end of the spectrum. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

