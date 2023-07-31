Why IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) Could Be Worth Watching

IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$50.61 and falling to the lows of US$40.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether IRadimed's current trading price of US$43.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at IRadimed’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is IRadimed Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 40.22x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 38.03x, which means if you buy IRadimed today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that IRadimed should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since IRadimed’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from IRadimed?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. IRadimed's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming year, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IRMD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at IRMD? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IRMD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for IRMD, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for IRadimed (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

