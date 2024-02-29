Why Magnachip (MX) Shares Are Getting Obliterated Today

What Happened:

Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) fell 15.9% in the morning session after the company reported fourth-quarter results, with revenue and gross margin falling below expectations. In addition, its full-year 2024 revenue and operating profit guidance fell short of Wall Street's estimates as the company announced it would transition its Gumi Fab from lower-margin Transitional Foundry Services products to higher-margin Power products. Magnachip announced that starting in Q1, it will begin reporting its results under two new business segments: MSS (Mixed-Signal Solutions) and PAS (Power-Analog Solutions). Its PAS segment is expected to have lower gross margins in 2024 during the transition period. Furthermore, the company's Display business will now focus on the Chinese OLED market. Overall, this was a tough quarter for Magnachip.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks. Is now the time to buy Magnachip? Access our full analysis report here, it's free.

What is the market telling us:

Magnachip's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 4 moves greater than 5%. Moves this big are very rare for Magnachip and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

The biggest move we wrote about over the last year was 9 months ago, when the stock dropped 5.3% on the news that the company revealed that it is splitting its display and power segments into separate units, after getting the green light from its board of directors and strategic review committee. YJ Kim, Magnachip's CEO, said that "by establishing distinct entities, we believe our investors will be able to better evaluate the financial performance of each business and their respective contributions."

Magnachip is down 30.1% since the beginning of the year, and at $5.49 per share it is trading 51.3% below its 52-week high of $11.27 from June 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Magnachip's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $707.54.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it should be obvious by now that generative AI is going to have a huge impact on how large corporations do business. While Nvidia and AMD are trading close to all-time highs, we prefer a lesser-known (but still profitable) semiconductor stock benefitting from the rise of AI. Click here to access our free report on our favorite semiconductor growth story.