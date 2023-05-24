Why MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL) Could Be Worth Watching

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MaxLinear’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is MaxLinear Worth?

According to my valuation model, MaxLinear seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy MaxLinear today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $33.71, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because MaxLinear’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from MaxLinear?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of MaxLinear, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? MXL seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MXL for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on MXL should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of MaxLinear.

If you are no longer interested in MaxLinear, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

