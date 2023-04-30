Why You Might Be Interested In AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) For Its Upcoming Dividend

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, AmeriServ Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.12 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that AmeriServ Financial has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $2.98. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether AmeriServ Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately AmeriServ Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, AmeriServ Financial's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is AmeriServ Financial worth buying for its dividend? Companies like AmeriServ Financial that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, AmeriServ Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while AmeriServ Financial looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - AmeriServ Financial has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

