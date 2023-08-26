Why You Might Be Interested In BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase BioSyent's shares before the 30th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The upcoming dividend for BioSyent is CA$0.04 per share. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. BioSyent paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 29% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at BioSyent, with earnings per share up 4.5% on average over the last five years. Recent growth has not been impressive. However, companies that see their growth slow can often choose to pay out a greater percentage of earnings to shareholders, which could see the dividend continue to rise.

This is BioSyent's first year of paying a dividend, so it doesn't have much of a history yet to compare to.

Final Takeaway

Is BioSyent worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and BioSyent is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and BioSyent is halfway there. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

While it's tempting to invest in BioSyent for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for BioSyent you should know about.

