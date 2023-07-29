Why You Might Be Interested In Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Cambridge Bancorp's shares on or after the 2nd of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.67 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.68 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Cambridge Bancorp has a trailing yield of 4.4% on the current share price of $60.66. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cambridge Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Cambridge Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Cambridge Bancorp, with earnings per share up 9.7% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cambridge Bancorp has delivered 6.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Cambridge Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Cambridge Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while Cambridge Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Cambridge Bancorp (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

