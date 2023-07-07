Why You Might Be Interested In CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase CropEnergies' shares on or after the 12th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be €0.60 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, CropEnergies has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current stock price of €9.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether CropEnergies can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see CropEnergies paying out a modest 27% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CropEnergies generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 28% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that CropEnergies's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see CropEnergies has grown its earnings rapidly, up 31% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, CropEnergies has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has CropEnergies got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that CropEnergies is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. CropEnergies looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that CropEnergies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

