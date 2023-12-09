Why You Might Be Interested In EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, EnerSys investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.90 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that EnerSys has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current share price of $92.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. EnerSys has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 13% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether EnerSys generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 6.8% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, EnerSys's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. EnerSys has delivered 6.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is EnerSys worth buying for its dividend? EnerSys has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

