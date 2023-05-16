Why You Might Be Interested In National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase National Bankshares' shares before the 19th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.73 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.50 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that National Bankshares has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current share price of $28.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether National Bankshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see National Bankshares paying out a modest 35% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, National Bankshares's earnings per share have been growing at 16% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, National Bankshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.5% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid National Bankshares? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, National Bankshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in National Bankshares for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - National Bankshares has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

