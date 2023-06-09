Why You Might Be Interested In Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida investors that purchase the stock on or after the 14th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a trailing yield of approximately 3.0% on its current stock price of $23.78. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida earnings per share are up 2.9% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last two years, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

