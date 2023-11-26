Why You Might Be Interested In TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) For Its Upcoming Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase TrustCo Bank Corp NY's shares before the 30th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.36 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.44 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock has a trailing yield of around 5.2% on the current share price of $27.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether TrustCo Bank Corp NY can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see TrustCo Bank Corp NY paying out a modest 39% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, TrustCo Bank Corp NY's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has delivered 0.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

To Sum It Up

Is TrustCo Bank Corp NY an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like TrustCo Bank Corp NY that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. TrustCo Bank Corp NY ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks TrustCo Bank Corp NY is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for TrustCo Bank Corp NY that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

