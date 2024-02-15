Why Nu Skin (NUS) Stock Is Trading Lower Today

What Happened:

Shares of personal care company Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) fell 27.3% in the mornin session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and provided underwhelming guidance. Specifically, full-year revenue and EPS guidance missed analysts' expectations by a large amount. Next quarter's guidance was no better, with both revenue and EPS again coming in below expectations. Overall, this was a mediocre quarter for Nu Skin.

The stock market overreacts to news, and big price drops can present good opportunities to buy high-quality stocks.

What is the market telling us:

Nu Skin's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 10 moves greater than 5%. Moves this big are very rare for Nu Skin and that is indicating to us that this news had a significant impact on the market's perception of the business.

Nu Skin is down 33.4% since the beginning of the year, and at $13.53 per share it is trading 70.2% below its 52-week high of $45.38 from February 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Nu Skin's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $214.44.

