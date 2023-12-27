Here’s Why Nutanix (NTNX) Executed Well in Q3

Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, Inc., released the “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Information technology and industrials were the top-performing sectors in the Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund, with alpha production coming from well-chosen stocks. In contrast, poor stock selection hindered the materials sector's performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund highlighted stocks like Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) offers an enterprise cloud platform. On December 26, 2023, Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) stock closed at $47.23 per share. One-month return of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) was 13.64%, and its shares gained 84.49% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has a market capitalization of $11.462 billion.

Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund made the following comment about Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Within the Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund, information technology and industrials were the strongest-performing sectors, with strong stock selection leading to alpha generation. The new management team at Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) continues to execute well, delivering another positive quarterly earnings surprise. Nutanix’s core hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) technology continues to gain market share over its competitors."

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 43 hedge fund portfolios held Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)at the end of third quarter which was 37 in the previous quarter.

