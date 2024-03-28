Here’s Why O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Rose in Q4

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned 13.66% (gross) and 13.44% (net) while the index return was - 14.55%. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy featured stocks like O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is an automotive parts, tools, and supplies retailer. On March 27, 2024, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) stock closed at $1,135.52 per share. One-month return of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was 3.89%, and its shares gained 36.47% of their value over the last 52 weeks. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has a market capitalization of $67.037 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy stated the following regarding O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is a specialty retailer of after-market automotive parts and accessories. Third quarter same store sales comparisons exceeded Street projections, with continued outperformance from its professional mechanics segment and steady growth in the do-it-yourself business. Gross margin improvements have come from lower product costs and supply chain efficiencies. Its 5% return was shy of the index sector average return of 18%."

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the fourth quarter, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was held by 52 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 45 in the previous quarter, according to our database.

