Here’s Why PJT Partners (PJT) Rose in Q4

Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Small-cap stocks had excellent increases in the fourth quarter, following disappointing results in the third quarter. The Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 12.75%) fell behind the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 15.25%) for the second consecutive quarter. Small-cap companies performed well overall, with the Russell 2000 Growth Index (up 18.66%) outperforming the Russell 2000 Value Index (up 14.63%) for the year. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund featured stocks such as PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in New York, New York, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is an investment bank. On February 9, 2024, PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) stock closed at $97.39 per share. One-month return of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) was 2.44%, and its shares gained 26.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) has a market capitalization of $3.718 billion.

Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund stated the following regarding PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is a global advisory-focused boutique investment bank. The company reported quarterly results that exceeded expectations, driven by the impact from a much higher level of senior hiring and continued strength in its restructuring division."

An investment banker analyzing the latest financial data on a laptop.

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 15 hedge fund portfolios held PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) at the end of third quarter which was 14 in the previous quarter.

We discussed PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) in another article and shared Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund's views on the company in the previous quarter. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

