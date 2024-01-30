Why Polaris (PII) Shares Are Falling Today

What Happened:

Shares of off-Road and powersports vehicle corporation Polaris (NYSE:PII) fell 5.9% in the pre-market session after the company reported fourth-quarter results, which missed Wall Street's EPS and operating margin expectations, though revenue beat. Management called out "unexpected operational challenges" and added that the company's end markets will "remain challenged in 2024". Guidance was also weak, as 2024 EPS will be 10-15% below this year's. Overall, it was a weak quarter for the company.

What is the market telling us:

Polaris's shares are not very volatile than the market average and over the last year have had only 4 moves greater than 5%.

Polaris is down 4.9% since the beginning of the year, and at $89.77 per share it is trading 34.6% below its 52-week high of $137.17 from July 2023. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Polaris's shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,061.

