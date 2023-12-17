Why We Like The Returns At Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Advanced Drainage Systems' (NYSE:WMS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Advanced Drainage Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$686m ÷ (US$3.1b - US$428m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Advanced Drainage Systems has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 16%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Advanced Drainage Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Advanced Drainage Systems Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Advanced Drainage Systems. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 210% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Advanced Drainage Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Advanced Drainage Systems' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Advanced Drainage Systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 534% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

